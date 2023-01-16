Letter to the editor: Christina Wallace

Dear Editor,

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in New York State (NYS), but it doesn’t have to be. Programs that help communities and organizations to implement policies and environmental changes to lower the risk for cancer can make a difference. The NYS Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) Program does just that.

Screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer can save lives. CPiA helps employers adopt paid time off or flex time policies so their employees can get lifesaving cancer screening without having to use vacation or sick time, making it easier to get screened.

CPiA also works to prevent skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in NYS. It is also considered the most preventable of all cancers. CPiA works with employers, daycares, schools, and other community organizations to make policy or environmental changes (such as increasing access to shade or sunscreen) that protect workers, students, and visitors from exposure to ultraviolet radiation, the primary cause of skin cancer.

CPiA educates parents, adolescents, young adults, and health care providers about the importance of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as cancer prevention. HPV causes nearly all cervical cancers and is linked to five other cancer types. The vaccine can prevent these cancers.

Since 2018, CPiA programs have helped 130 organizations make environment changes to prevent skin cancer and more than 155 sites adopt cancer prevention policies. They delivered nearly 1000 educational sessions to health care providers, communities and decision makers about ways to prevent cancer.

Cancer prevention saves lives. The CPiA program currently reaches less than 25% of NYS counties. Additional resources could increase the CPiA Programs’ ability to reach more New Yorkers. Visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.com to learn more about the CPiA and cancer prevention strategies. If you are interested in making a policy or environmental change to lower cancer risk, contact your local CPiA Program at 315-592-0830.

Christina Wallace

Cancer Prevention in Action*

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/takeactionagainstcancer

https://www.instagram.com/cancerpreventioninaction/

*CPiA is supported with funds from the State of New York

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related