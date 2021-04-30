Remembering H. Douglas Barclay

By Michael Johnson

Ashes to ashes, and dust to dust. A common phrase uttered when someone passes away. Now that the dust has settled and his family has had some time to come to terms with the passing of H.Douglas Barclay, the community remembers this great champion of the North Country and its hardy and resilient people, and his many years of service.

This is an opportunity to remember and cherish something that we are losing as Barclay’s generation of politicians are leaving us…the tradition of civil discourse between opposing parties in the never ending debate that is part and parcel of our democracy and tradition of government.

Leaders like Barclay were able to disagree and debate while representing us without reducing themselves to name calling and belittling the opposition, realizing that in the end, all parties desire an opportunity to improve our standing in the world and the lives of the citizenry, albeit that different paths may be followed to reach this destination.

H. Douglas Barclay’s son, Will. represents the 120th district in the New York State Assembly as the Republican Minority Leader.

H. Douglas Barclay was the seventh generation of his family to reside in the Pulaski area.

“For some reason, there is something in our family that causes us to remain here, and my father felt that very strongly…he loved the area, he loved the land, and he loved the people,” Will Barclay said, “ I think that is what motivated him to fight for the North Country.”

An attorney and graduate of Yale University, he could have chosen from many paths in life, but he chose to represent and promote his homeland.

Keeping a fair and equitable flow of government monies to the North Country was always a priority.

“He was always concerned that Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties were not getting their fair share, and he wanted to make sure that this area was not overlooked,” Will Barclay said.

H. Douglas Barclay received much of his primary education as a student of Pulaski Academy, and for a time, attended school in the one room schoolhouse that is lovingly maintained on the family property.

“My father loved to tell people that he went to school in a one room schoolhouse, and he developed some life long friendships among the people of Pulaski during these years,” Will Barclay said.

H. Douglas Barclay represented the area for 11 terms as a New York State Senator, serving during a time that politeness and civility were honored and maintained as an integral part of the political process.

Assemblyman Will Barclay recalled his father sharing the importance of civil discourse with him.

“As I started my political career, he instructed me to not take anything personally, and to look at everyone as a human being, and not just as a political foil,” Barclay said. “He did that in his political career, and I have tried to do that in my career…obviously people have different viewpoints, but they should not be demonized.”

H. Douglas Barclay carried this belief beyond politics.

“My father was able to work productively across the aisle, and he continued to work cooperatively in the many civic involvements of his later life,” Will Barclay said.

Living in a country that is governed by a representative democracy is a blessing. We citizens of the United States have set an example that is envied the world over, and we must make every effort to maintain this honored tradition and govern in a civilized and polite manner.

H. Douglas Barclay would leave us with that lesson, a lesson that teaches the value of civil discourse and respectful discussion and debate. If we are to move forward as a nation and provide the best life and opportunities for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, we must do so in a civilized tone. H. Douglas Barclay would have wanted this for all of us.

In the photos below, I attempted to capture images of the surrounding area of H. Douglas Barclay’s home and life in Pulaski. All photos by Michael F. Johnson.

