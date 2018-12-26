Oswego City Police Department’s K9 Crixus Rceives Donation Of Body Armor

OSWEGO – The Oswego City Police Department’s K9 Crixus received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Crixus’ vest is sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,100 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $5.7 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vest, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The vest donation was originally approved by the Oswego Common Council several months ago, and I am now extremely happy to be able present Crixus with the protective vest. Crixus, a seven-year-old Dutch Shepard, has served the Oswego Police Department since 2013 and we are very fortunate to be able provide him with the necessary protection through this donation.”

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA. 02718.

