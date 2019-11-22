Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Free Fall Concert Set

OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra will present its fall concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 7111 Route 104 West in Oswego (near SUNY Oswego).

The OCYO performs under the direction of Cheryl Rogers, retired Oswego High School orchestra director.

Students will perform pieces from Symphony No. 12 in G Major, Allegro Molto from Gran Partita, Silent Night, Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major, Cello Song for part 5 Cello Ensemble, and Galena-Milwaukee Breakdown.

Performers are from Oswego Middle School, Fulton Junior High School, and Oswego and Fulton senior high schools.

On first violin: Dominic Fischel and Andrew Smith; on second violin: Ethann Browne, Rionni Poston, Emma Green, Quinn Halstead, and Aurora Baker; on viola: Anna-Carole Samson, Grace Hutton and Brooke Lincoln; on cello: Liz Bush, Gabe Cook, Leah O’Hanlon, and Thomas May; and on bass: Quinten Denkenberger.

The concert is free to the public.

All are invited to become supporters of the organization and the arts in Oswego County through their tax-deductible donation.

For more information, contact Diane Bush, OCYO president, at 315.529.9750.

