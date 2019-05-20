Oswego County Celebrates Government Day

OSWEGO -Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, discussed the importance of teaching young people about county government at the Oswego County Legislature’s May meeting.

Each student received information, lessons and a unique experience to take back to their schools and share with their teachers and classmates.

This is one of many events offered by the organization to enhance the education of Oswego County youth.

For more information, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.

