Oswego County Historians Announce Photo Contest Winners

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Municipal Historians recently awarded the winners of its 2019 photo contest.

Twenty-two people submitted 97 photos to the contest.

Finalists were displayed at the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek where the public was invited to vote for their favorite picture in nine separate categories.

The winners are: Wayne Fidler (2nd Birds and 3rd Wildlife); Ashley Gates (3rd Recreation); Antony Gentile (3rd Architecture, 3rd Lighthouses & Sunsets, 1st Scenic and 1st Best in Show); Wyatt Kyle (2nd Scenic and 3rd Best in Show); Mary Magistro (1st Birds and 2nd Best in Show); Jerry Mahar (1st Recreation, 2nd Recreation and 3rd Scenic); Florence McDougall (3rd Patriotic); Deb Meetze (1st Patriotic and 2nd Lighthouses & Sunsets); Kim Perkins (1st Wildlife); Leigh Shiers (2nd Wildlife); Duane St. Onge (2nd Agriculture, 2nd Patriotic and 3rd Ruins and Relics); Heather Stevens (1st Ruins and Relics and 2nd Ruins and Relics); Kayleigh Stevens (3rd Agriculture and 1st Architecture); Rob Sutton (3rd Birds) and Sandy Swiech (1st Agriculture, 2nd Architecture and 1st Lighthouses and Sunsets).

The winners will be honored at a reception at the New Haven Town Hall on September 27.

Their photos will be used by the municipal historians and local historical societies in their promotions and publications.

