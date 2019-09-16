Oswego County Postpones Aerial Spraying Sept. 15

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor – Big Bay Swamp area in Oswego County is cancelled this evening, Sunday, September 15, due to weather conditions.

Weather permitting, aerial spraying will take place Monday, September 16, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Residents within the aerial spray zone will be notified of the aerial spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at http://www.oswegocounty.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...