Oswego District Unveils New Athletic Website, App

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District recently unveiled its new athletic website, which also includes student-written school and community news.

A collaborative effort among OCSD’s technology department, athletic department and both Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School students, the new oswegobucs.org site will feature up-to-date content, game scores and re-caps, team rosters, various athletic forms and other pertinent information for all high school sport seasons.

Much of the content will be produced by the 10 OHS journalism students, who serve as site editors alongside several OCSD staff members.

OCSD Technology Director Jamie Sykut said the updated version of the athletics site is clean, fresh and easily navigable and searchable for specific teams, students or topics.

The most exciting part of the new endeavor, he said, is the “overall idea of how we could incorporate this as a student-learning tool and for the community.”

With assistance from the Syracuse-based company, SIDEARM Sports, the updated athletics page was also launched with its own app, which is available on iTunes and the Google Play stores under “Oswego City School Athletics.”

Matthew Bock, WBUC television studio advisor and journalism teacher, said publishing the site is 100 percent of the students’ classwork.

After coaches send highlights, the budding journalists will obtain more information to create a readable story.

The goal, he said, is to have content posted within a few days to ensure its relevancy and to stress the importance of deadlines.

OHS junior Kimberly Kaleta said she is beyond ready for the challenge.

With writing as one of her strong suits, Kaleta said she will enjoy the real-world journalism experience to decide if that is the career path she would like to pursue.

She also said she looks forward to see how her participation in the site helps shape her writing skills.

“Being a published author is something very new to me, and makes me very excited,” she said. “I hope the class will help set the stage for my future career in communications and will provide me with the inspiration to work hard in the future.”

OCSD Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard offered thanks to Sykut and Bock for making the updated athletics webpage possible and for “making our students fully prepared and life ready.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...