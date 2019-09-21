Oswego DMV Office Now Open Five Days-a-Week Including Wednesdays

OSWEGO – The Oswego DMV office at 384 E. River Road has resumed normal operating hours and will be open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The Oswego DMV office has been closed on Wednesdays since April while construction crews built, moved, and finished the new Oswego Department of Motor Vehicles space.



Oswego County Clerk Michael C. Backus said that while construction continues the site is ready to be open five days-a-week.

“Construction crews are still on-site finishing aspects of the DMV and Records Center, but we are ready to have the site open to the public five days-a-week,” said Backus. “The public has been very patient throughout this entire project and the work that remains should not impact daily operations of the DMV, so I encourage everyone to stop by the Oswego DMV, check out our new space, and keep your DMV business local.”

The County Records Center remains closed to the public due to ongoing renovations. A grand opening of the entire site is being planned for Spring 2020.

For additional information on office locations and DMV services visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/dmv.shtml.

