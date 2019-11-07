Oswego Excited to Grow Young Readers with Imagination Library Enrollment

OSWEGO – Administrators in the Oswego City School District are proud to partner with community agencies to help grow the city of Oswego’s youngest learners.

The school district has joined the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County to encourage parents and guardians to enroll their child, or children, in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Children from birth to age five are eligible for the free program, which will provide one age-appropriate book per month until the enrollee ages out.

If parents take advantage of the program at their child’s birth, their at-home library could grow to as many as 60 books by the time the child reaches age five.

Within the first two months of open enrollment, 130 Oswego children have already been signed up for the program.

Carrie Plasse, OCSD executive director of elementary education and accountability, said putting books in the hands of Oswego children is the first step of engaging them in a love of literacy.

Having parents, guardians or other role models read to them at home from a young age will better prepare them for their OCSD education, she said.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey echoed that sentiment and said Imagination Library “shows the value of reading.”

Dr. Goewey said the opportunity also perfectly coincides with all the efforts the district has put forth the past couple of years to improve its focus on literacy education and promotion, as well as family engagement.

Imagination Library brochures are available in each of the OCSD elementary buildings, at the Oswego Public Library and online at https://imaginationlibrary.com/.

