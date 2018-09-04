Oswego Freshmen Orientation Draws A Crowd

OSWEGO – Accompanied by their parents, guardians and some siblings, Oswego City School District’s ninth graders flocked to the Oswego High School theater to adapt to the transition of their final four years with the district.

The annual freshmen and new student orientation event introduced the freshmen and their guests to OHS Principal Patrick Wallace, other school administrators and key staff members who will serve as supports through their first year at the high school and beyond.

Each ninth grader was provided with a checklist of tasks to complete before their first day of school: pick up their schedule, Buc T-shirt and planner; take a student identification photo, receive OHS club and activity information, check out their locker and practice the combination.

The students also oriented themselves around the building and practiced walking through their class schedules.

“This is an exciting place; you’ve worked hard to get here,” Wallace told the freshmen.

He reminded all 295 members of the OHS Class of 2022 that while they must remain diligent and hardworking in high school, they also shouldn’t forget to enjoy the journey.

