Oswego Girls’ Volleyball Splits A Pair

We visited JD on Tuesday and struggled to get stats on the paper.

We committed a lot of service errors and ended up having to play more defense than we wanted to.

JD had several good servers on their side and forced us back on our heels tonight.

The first set we had some very good back and forth volleyball going on.

The second set we truly struggled to keep the ball in play both with our serving and also defensively.

The third set was again good back and forth volleyball.

Thursday was a better night for us – we flooded the stat sheet which is what we talked about coming into the match.

Serving in the court and making sure we stepped up to the ball and played until the whistle.

The girls came out and truly did that tonight.

Our stat sheet at the end of the night was a big difference maker and a lot more stats than from two nights ago.

We are finishing up our season with only a few matches remaining and our final two tournaments.

We will have a busy week next week as we see Liverpool, Central Square and then we head to Phoenix for a tournament.

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-25-18

Opponent: JD

Scores: Oswego: 21/12/24 – JD:25/25/26

Highlights:

Flint, Audrey – point block 2 Kills

King, Riley – 5 aces, point block

Matthews, Lilyann – ace, 2 kills, dig

Scanlon, Francesca – ace

Celements, Sarah – 2 assists, ace

Record: 2 – 6

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-27-18

Opponent: Fowler

Scores: Oswego: 25/25/25 – Fowler: 16/18/12

Highlights:

Azalia, Avery – 3 digs

Corrice, Megan – ace, 2 kills

Flint, Audrey – 2 aces, point block, 5 Kills

Matthews, Lilyann – ace, kill, 2 digs

Myers, Madison – 3 aces, kill

Payne, Victoria – 3 aces, dig

Scanlon, Francesca – 6 aces, kill, dig

Celements, Sarah – 4 assists

Davis, Olivia – 2 assists, ace, kill

Nettles, Katelyn – assist, 2 aces

Giberson, Rose – dig

Moshier, Madison – dig

Proud, Cassidy – dig

Record: 3 – 6

Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach

Oswego City School District

