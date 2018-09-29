Oswego Girls’ Volleyball Splits A Pair
Written by Contributor, Sep 28, 2018, 0 Comments
We visited JD on Tuesday and struggled to get stats on the paper.
We committed a lot of service errors and ended up having to play more defense than we wanted to.
JD had several good servers on their side and forced us back on our heels tonight.
The first set we had some very good back and forth volleyball going on.
The second set we truly struggled to keep the ball in play both with our serving and also defensively.
The third set was again good back and forth volleyball.
Thursday was a better night for us – we flooded the stat sheet which is what we talked about coming into the match.
Serving in the court and making sure we stepped up to the ball and played until the whistle.
The girls came out and truly did that tonight.
Our stat sheet at the end of the night was a big difference maker and a lot more stats than from two nights ago.
We are finishing up our season with only a few matches remaining and our final two tournaments.
We will have a busy week next week as we see Liverpool, Central Square and then we head to Phoenix for a tournament.
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 9-25-18
Opponent: JD
Scores: Oswego: 21/12/24 – JD:25/25/26
Highlights:
Flint, Audrey – point block 2 Kills
King, Riley – 5 aces, point block
Matthews, Lilyann – ace, 2 kills, dig
Scanlon, Francesca – ace
Celements, Sarah – 2 assists, ace
Record: 2 – 6
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 9-27-18
Opponent: Fowler
Scores: Oswego: 25/25/25 – Fowler: 16/18/12
Highlights:
Azalia, Avery – 3 digs
Corrice, Megan – ace, 2 kills
Flint, Audrey – 2 aces, point block, 5 Kills
Matthews, Lilyann – ace, kill, 2 digs
Myers, Madison – 3 aces, kill
Payne, Victoria – 3 aces, dig
Scanlon, Francesca – 6 aces, kill, dig
Celements, Sarah – 4 assists
Davis, Olivia – 2 assists, ace, kill
Nettles, Katelyn – assist, 2 aces
Giberson, Rose – dig
Moshier, Madison – dig
Proud, Cassidy – dig
Record: 3 – 6
Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers
Physical Education Teacher
Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach
Oswego City School District