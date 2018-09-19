Oswego Health Presents Trophy For The Run For Your Health 5K Company Competition Winner

OSWEGO – Oswego Health presented a custom-crafted trophy to the winners of its company competition division of the recent Oswego Health Foundation Run For Your Health 5K event held on the Seneca Hill campus.

As part of this annual event, Oswego Health encouraged local businesses and companies to enter a team as an opportunity to team build and promote health and wellness, all while developing a relationship with the health system.

Winning this event was Huhtamaki, which had 26 employees take part in the run.

Coordinating Huhtamaki’s participation was Sierra Drahms, the company’s health and safety manager.

“Our employees like doing things as a team and staying healthy,” she said.

Making the attractive trophy for Huhtamaki, which they donated, was Universal Metal Works, of Fulton.

