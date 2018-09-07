Oswego Health to Host Ask The Doctor On Weight Loss, Surgery Program

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s Center for Weight Loss and Surgery will present an Ask The Doctor program at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at GS Steamers in Oswego.

Presenting the program will be Bariatric Surgeon Jeffery DeSimone, MD.

During the program, Dr. DeSimone will discuss how Oswego Health’s bariatric program can lead community members on a successful weight-loss journey.

Oswego Health’s comprehensive and personalized bariatric program begins with a screening process and physician-led education sessions to assist community members in being successful.

The bariatrics staff will remain a part of each patient’s weight-loss team throughout their journey, from that initial screening and educational session to surgery and follow-up support groups.

Along with the two physicians, the bariatric team includes a registered nurse, a psychologist, and a dietician, among others.

Oswego Health’s bariatric physicians, which includes Dr. DeSimone and Kenneth Cooper, DO, conduct weight loss procedures in Oswego Hospital’s state-of-the-art surgery center.

The surgery center has all the latest equipment and is staffed by highly skilled nurses and other clinicians.

Ask The Doctor attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The Ask The Doctor Forum is a free presentation sponsored by the Oswego Health Communications Department.

The forum is designed to create an open dialogue between health care providers/professionals and interested members of the greater Oswego County community.

Reservations are encouraged by calling 315-349-5500.

