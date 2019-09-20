Oswego Industries Builds Pavilion with Donation from Syracuse Corvette Club

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc. recently completed construction of an outdoor pavilion thanks to a generous donation of $1,000 from the Syracuse Corvette Club.

Oswego Industries Inc. is a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities,

“We’ve been working with the club for four years now,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “Thanks to their continued dedication, the people we support can escape from the stresses of their day and spend quality time outside.”

The pavilion is located behind the Oswego Industries campus at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton.

Construction was completed in time for the agency’s annual picnic for people supported by the organization.

In addition to building the structure, donations from the Corvette Club allowed the agency to purchase a picnic table and Adirondack chairs and put down a crushed stone walkway to improve access for those with limited mobility.

“The Syracuse Corvette Club is thrilled to partner with Oswego Industries and the wonderful people that they serve,” said Jim Ennis, president of the club. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to share more ‘smiles per gallon’ with all of them and look forward to continue growing our wonderful relationship together.”

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions.

Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

