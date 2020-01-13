Oswego Industries Chosen as 12 Days of Giving Recipient by Novelis

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc., is grateful to announce it has received $1,250 in funding from Novelis as part of their annual 12 Days of Giving Program.

OI is a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities,

“Novelis’ support means so much to our agency,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “They have been an important community partner for over 40 years, and we are grateful our relationship continues to grow.”

The 12 Days of Giving Program is powered by Novelis’ employees, who nominate their favorite local charities each year to be considered.

Employees Lynne Eggert and Cynthia Manno both chose to nominate Oswego Industries.

“Investing in and collaborating with strategic partners, like Oswego Industries, supports economic development and community resilience. It is with great appreciation that Novelis enhances its engagement with our valued collaborators to make a positive impact in CNY and beyond,” said Jeff Cruse, plant manager of Novelis, Inc. “We look forward to what we can achieve together in 2020.”

Oswego Industries will use the funding to continue the agency’s Workshop Transformation Plan, which helps integrate people with disabilities into the workforce alongside people without disabilities.

“This donation will help us empower the individuals we support to work on more of the contracts we receive from companies like Novelis,” said Igor Kasovski, director of operations at Oswego Industries. “Ultimately, more of the people we support will be able to work on important vocational skills and increase their independence.”

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions.

Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency,

The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

