Oswego Industries, The Arc Madison Cortland Produce Face Masks

FULTON —The Arc Madison Cortland, in conjunction with Oswego Industries, have begun making medical face masks for healthcare providers, government agencies, and for-profit businesses.

Oswego Industries and The Arc Madison Cortland began discussions to join efforts weeks ago to meet the ever-growing demand for face masks. Both agencies are producing masks within their Integrated Businesses. Alternatives Industries, a business division of The Arc Madison Cortland, employs people with disabilities and other community members, and Oswego Industries uses the same model.

Darin Pearo, Director of Facilities and Business Operations at The Arc Madison Cortland said, “We are so grateful to Oswego Industries for providing us additional work to support our business as well as the employees of The Arc Madison Cortland, some of whom are on the front lines in healthcare. It is the epitome of a true team effort to support the community at large.”

Currently, the two agencies are producing approximately 3,000 orders with anticipated volume of 50,000 over the next one to two months.

Igor Kasovski, Director of Operations at Oswego Industries, said, “The Arc Madison Cortland is a valued partner that is instrumental in helping us meet the needs of local healthcare agencies as the demand for face masks continues to grow.”

For more information about Alternatives Industries please refer toalternativesindustries.com. Learn more about Oswego Industries atoswegoindustriesinc.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...