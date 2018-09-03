Oswego Senior Informational Fair Slated

OSWEGO – Nancy Aureli of Community Living Advocates has teamed up with Oswego Public Library to host a Senior Information Fair on September 20 at the library on East Second Street.

The fair will last from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

This fair is geared towards seniors, caregivers and potential caregivers.

Various representatives from Oswego County Office for Aging, OCO, Serving Seniors, QOL Home Medical Equipment, and more will be available during this time.

There is no fee for this event.

It is simply an opportunity for people to gather information from local organizations.

Aureli is dedicated to bringing senior resources and opportunities in our Central New York Community to people both online and in person.

Community Living Advocates is a local CNY on-line directory for caregivers, seniors and people with disabilities. Its website provides senior friendly events, volunteer and job opportunities, and classes.

It also provides information and links to services and resources in our community from transportation and in-home aids to chimney repair and county office for aging services.

The website also has a blog written by members of the senior service community just for you.

Community Living Advocates is an easy to navigate directory. Visit www.CommunityLivingAdvocates.com and see your network of events, resources, and opportunities grow.

If you are not from the city of Oswego area, but would like to attend a senior fair, Community Living Advocates is setting up information fairs throughout CNY.

Go to our events calendar and find a senior information fair near you.

Have questions? Contact [email protected]

