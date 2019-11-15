Oswego Students Commit to College Athletics

OSWEGO – Oswego City School District administrators and athletic department staff members are proud to announce that students Miranda Gilbert and Jack Rice have committed to playing college sports as they pursue higher education.

The district recently hosted a signing event to honor Gilbert, who will be a part of the Division 1 cross country team at Sienna College, and Rice, who will play lacrosse at Salisbury University.

Parents, siblings, coaches, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey and OCSD Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard were present to offer congratulatory remarks and Dr. Goewey awarded them an Oswego Buccaneer lanyard.

Bullard said that would remind the two athletes that once they have been a Buc, they’ll always be a Buc.

