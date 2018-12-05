Oswego Students Host Holiday Concerts

OSWEGO – Students throughout the Oswego City School District have invited the greater Oswego community to attend their holiday concerts where they will showcase their vocal and instrumental talents.

Band, chorus and orchestra performances from each of the seven buildings have been designed to fill the theater at Oswego High School with holiday cheer as students from OCSD’s elementary, middle and high schools have prepared holiday classics and additional musical highlights.

While the Kingsford Park Elementary groups performed Dec. 4 and the Charles E. Riley Elementary School groups will perform tonight, Dec. 5, the following concerts are scheduled at OHS through month’s end:

• Minetto band, chorus and orchestra: 7 p.m. Dec. 6

• OHS band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

• FPS band, chorus and orchestra: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

• OMS band and orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11

• FLS band, chorus and orchestra: 2:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12

• OHS orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

• OMS chorus: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17

• OHS chorus: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 ***at St. Mary’s Church***

Additional concerts throughout the 2018-19 school year are posted on www.oswego.org.

