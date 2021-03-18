This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

The CFS was 5470 as of this morning.

This following report is courtesy of Captain Stephen Shen of STS Guide Service.

Fishing is starting to pick up as the water temps have kept up.

Browns can be found from the powerhouse to the harbor. The best baits have been white jigs and swim baits. And steelhead are being caught throughout the system as well. They have been taking egg sacs (both white and pink) as well as beads in natural colors.

Year-Round Notice: There are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station at 35 E. Cayuga St. by calling 315-343-2161.

Click here for the Brookfield Varick Fish Safely brochure.

Click here for the current water flow.

Salmon River report:

The Pineville gauge was at 1050 CFS as of this morning.

This following report is courtesy of Captain Stephen Shen of STS Guide Service.

Fishing has been challenging on the salmon river. A few fresh fish have been entering the lower river. The fish haven’t started heavily spawning but there is more activity daily. A few post-spawn drop backs are being found in the mix. The lower fly zone has seen the most consistent action. Our go-to recommendations this week are: egg sacks, beads, and pink worms under floats or egg patterns. For fly rods we recommend stoneflies, and squirmy worms.

Be sure to check the USGS gauge as well as Safe Waters (Facility 42) for any updates in flows.

Oneida Lake report:

Fishing on Oneida is tough this time of year. As of today (March 18th) we have reports of people on the ice, but lot of open shoreline too. Fish at your own risk.

We eagerly await the second weekend of May when walleye season opens!

Sandy Pond report:

The main points of access for Sandy Pond are: Greenpoint, “The Elms,” Wigwam, and the new DEC launch at Stanley Drive.

This following report is courtesy of Woody’s Tackle Shop.

As of today (March 18th) we have reports of people on the ice, and we are told the shoreline isn’t too broken up yet, but that will likely change very soon. Fish at your own risk.

The crappie bite has picked up and the perch remains stable. Our go to bait this week are cubby jigs.

