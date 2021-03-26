This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

The CFS has been dropping all week and was at 2390 as of this morning. Temperatures have been increasing all week with the above average air temps. However, we expect the temps to moderate and water to increase with rain in the forecast.

This following report is courtesy of Captain Andy Bliss, of Chasin’ Tail Adventures Guide Service.

Typically, March provides some great steelhead fishing on the Oswego. But this week most of our catch this week was made up of brown trout. As the water levels decreased it kept us out of the upper river, so we concentrated on the lower river. During a trip with an outdoor writer, we landed an 11+ pound brown that will be immortalized by a replica mount and admired for years to come.

The upper river is holding more Steelhead than down low. With the lower water levels wading has been easier. Our go to setups this week are: Trick’em Jigs in white and white or chartreuse, suspended under floats.

Year-Round Notice: There are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station at 35 E. Cayuga St. by calling 315-343-2161.

Lake Ontario report:

This week’s report comes from Captain Casey Prisco of Dirty Goose Sportfishing.

Conditions on the lake this week we found a lot of clearwater with sunny skies which made brown trout fishing tougher. Temps remain cold.

Offshore of the lake trout bite has been good. We have been targeting depths of 5 to 20 feet. We are catching fish on surface lines, Chinook divers, one- and two-color lead cores and shallow downriggers.

Our go to lures this week were Michigan Stingers in Uv Diehard, black widow, and BayRat goose n tonic.

Salmon River report:

The Pineville gauge was at 1240 CFS as of this morning. The flow has been steady this week and is scheduled to remain through the 31st. Temperatures have been warming with high temps this week. However, we expect things to cool off after today.

This following report is courtesy of Captain Zach Eason, of Blue Line Adventure Guide Service.

Fishing this past week has been a grind. We have worked hard each day and consistently we still have been putting some quality fish in the boat.

Somedays have been better than others and the key for us has been the switching up of baits, colors and working different depths while float fishing both Steelhead and Brown Trout.

On the Salmon River, peach, white and blue spawn bags have been the top colors for us as well as pink worms. White maribou jigs have also taken fish while float fishing the river.

Oneida Lake report:

We eagerly await the second weekend of May when walleye season opens!

Sandy Pond report:

The main points of access for Sandy Pond are: Greenpoint, “The Elms,” Wigwam, and the new DEC launch at Stanley Drive.

Fishing is slow on Sandy Pond this time of year. We have seen a few folks fishing from shore for bullhead, crappie, and pan fish. And we eagerly await the second weekend in May when walleye and pike seasons open!

