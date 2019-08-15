Oswego Yacht Club Regatta Results Announced

OSWEGO – The Oswego Yacht Club has hosted two Major Lake Ontario Regattas in the past few weeks.

On Harborfest weekend, OYC hosted the 32nd annual SAIL Oswego Labatt Blue regatta at the Oswego International Marina.

Local sponsors of the event were Labatt/Eagle Beverage Company, Burritt Motors, Fitzgibbons Agency, Price Chopper Supermarkets and IBEW Neca Local 43.

The Overall regatta champion was “100” sailed by Morley Flynn from Oswego YC.

Second overall was “Blaze” sailed by Brendan Benson of OYC and third was “Oz” sailed by Tom Doran of OYC.

In Division 1 “Blaze” was first followed by Crusader sailed by Dan Mather of Oswego and in third was Cannan Leonard of Henderson Harbor on “Velocity Girl.”

In Division 2 in first was “100” followed by “Fortuitous” sailed by JR Riggs from Selkirk and third was Art Bronstein from Henderson Harbor on “Hambone.”

Division three was won by “Oz,” in second was “Moongator” Pete Quackenbush from Sodus Bay and in third “Ruffled Feathers” sailed by Connor Rahm of OYC and an all younger than 21 crew.

In the non flying sails division Bill Vanee was first on “Nanee” from Sodus and Chris Rotunno of Oswego was second on “Point Counter point.”

This past weekend the Oswego Yacht Club hosted the 2019 J/24 Great Lakes Championship attracting sailing teams from Toronto, Buffalo, Long Island, Rochester, Canandaigua, Sodus and Oneida Lake.

The event is a qualifier for the 2020 J/24 Worlds Championship.

Sponsors were Labatt/Eagle Beverage Company, Burritt Motors, Fitzgibbons Agency, Charlie Krylo and Modular Comfort Systems.

In first place was Travis Odenbach from Rochester on “Honey Badger.”

In second was Morley Flynn sailing “Seaweed” from Oswego YC, in third was “Mental Floss” sailed by Aidan Glackin from Huntington, NY, in fourth place was “Drivers Wanted” from Toronto, sailed by Ted Bartelweski and in fifth was “Redline” sailed by Mike Stasko of the Canandaigua YC.

Recently OYC was represented at the LYRA- Lake Yacht Racing Association Regatta in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

John Enwright from Oswego YC sailing “Shakedown,” a J/27, finished first in the Founders Cup a 30-mile Feeder Race and first in the Freeman Race, a 70-mile long distance race that took more than 30 hours.

“Shakedown” also finished first in the J/27 North American Championships during the week-long event.

This weekend Oswego Yacht Club will host a Hobie Cat regatta with teams coming to Oswego from Rhode Island, Long Island and Central NY clubs.

