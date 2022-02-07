OSWEGO – Oswego Health is taking care to the next level, and after two years of halted construction due to the pandemic, is proud to announce that the $7.6 million renovations are complete on their medical-surgical unit at Oswego Hospital and are open for inpatients.

“Patient-centered care is the core of our mission at Oswego Health,” said President & CEO, Michael Harlovic as he gave remarks at an internal ribbon cutting to staff, commemorating the opening of the units. “We made these investments to ensure the highest level of quality healthcare needed is provided right at home in Oswego County.”

As part of this gut renovation on the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital; the first renovation of this space since it was built in 1969; each patient room offers a “hotel-like” feel and is equipped with a new HVAC filtration system purchased through HealthWay Family of Brands that will greatly improve the indoor air quality within the patient rooms. Each floor provides comfortable areas for family members to gather. The nurses’ station on both floors will be relocated allowing for more immediate access to the care staff.

“Infection control has always been a critical priority for our Environmental Services team; however, we knew especially throughout this pandemic we needed to take every safety protocol necessary and invest in the latest state-of-the-art technology to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Director of Infection Prevention & Environmental Services, Terri Hammill, RN, ICP. “We’re proud to have Indigo-Clean, a light technology installed in each inpatient bathroom to continuously disinfect the surfaces within the bathroom area. This technology is known to reduce pathogens by nearly 99% creating a greatly reduced chance of hospital-acquired infection and better patient outcomes.”

Construction began in early 2020, however, like many things that were impacted due to the pandemic, construction was forced to stop, as the need for critical patient beds increased in the event of a surge. The $7.6 million renovations were secured in part through the support of The Campaign for Oswego Health.

