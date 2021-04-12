Annual Golf Tournament Proceeds Directly Impact Patient Care In Oswego County

OSWEGO – As a nonprofit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from generous donors to help deliver outstanding medical care throughout Oswego County.

Embarking on its 34th year, proceeds from the annual Oswego Health golf tournament are used to directly impact patient care and ensure exceptional healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2020, the tournament raised over $131,000 for the healthcare system.

Oswego Health is pleased to announce that Bond, Schoeneck & King will serve as the presenting sponsor again for the tournament this year on June 7 at the Oswego Country Club.

“The global pandemic underscores just how important Oswego Health is to our community. Now more than ever Bond is proud to be sponsoring a fun event to thank the men and women who have been, and continue to be there for us,” said Larry P. Malfitano Bond, attorney and legal counsel to Oswego Health.

Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788 or email [email protected]

