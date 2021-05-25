OSWEGO – Just as their name suggests, Community Bank System Inc. is truly a community partner and committed to the well-being and sustainability of the communities it serves as they’ve recently supported critical initiatives to transform local healthcare with a donation to The Campaign for Oswego Health.

The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, was awarded $50,000 to support its $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.

“My relationship with Oswego Health started in July 1960 when I was born at Oswego Hospital,” shared Mark Tryniski, President & CEO at Community Bank. “They’ve been there for me a long time you could say… Oswego Health is one of the most important institutions in Oswego County. We do business in a lot of small communities across Upstate NY and elsewhere, and a lot of these smaller communities have lost their healthcare support, including hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, and physician practices. Oswego County is extremely fortunate to have Oswego Health and the strength and vibrancy of that institution – and it truly is a very good health system that offers a tremendous breadth and variety of general and specific health services.”

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

