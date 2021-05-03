OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Jessica Leaf, RN to Director of Women’s Services.

Leaf graduated from Cayuga Community College in 2007 and jumped right into a career of nursing as a Med/Surg Nurse at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital. In 2009, Leaf joined the Oswego Health family and quickly transitioned in 2010 to the Maternity Department, where she has called “home” ever since.

“I have the utmost confidence in Jessica, and she is perfect for this leadership role,” said Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell. “Jessica is one who continually seeks out opportunities to enhance her skill set and most recently became certified in electronic fetal monitoring. We are so proud of her accomplishments at Oswego Health and thankful she’s a part of our team.”

Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center is staffed 24 hours a day by experienced registered nurses, 24-hour breastfeeding support during the postpartum period and after discharge, and a neonatal nurse practitioner on duty for newborn care after delivery.

Each year the department provides excellent and compassionate care to more than 500 expectant mothers and the hospital was recently recognized by Healthgrades and named top 5% in the nation for patient safety.

