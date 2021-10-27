OSWEGO – Delivering an average of 500 babies per year, caring for mom and her unborn child is the main priority for the Maternity Center at Oswego Health.

In addition to experienced registered nurses, physicians, and midwives, the staff relies on the latest state-of-the-art technology to assist in the delivery process and thanks to a recent $5,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Central New York, a brand new GCX MS Series Fetal Monitor Cart has been purchased.

The GCX MC Series Fetal Monitor Cart Core Kit combines fetal heart rate monitoring, electronic fetal monitoring, and EMR hardware on a single bedside cart, consolidating technology while minimizing footprint within the room. It can be easily configured, allowing for repositioning of drawers, monitors, shelves, and IT hardware.

The cart features a drawer with a cutout for papers and dividers to organize supplies. Its flip cover makes objects visible when the drawer is closed. This kit includes a top crown with a VHM-25 interface and dual worksurface LED task lights to create the ideal lighting for caregivers without disrupting a patient in critical care environments.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the Women’s Fund of CNY as this new technology will make a significant impact on our laboring mothers and streamline monitoring for our providers,” said Director of Women’s Services, Jessica Leaf, RN.

The grant was awarded to the Oswego Health Foundation through the Women’s Fund of Central New York, which funds innovative projects that make a significant impact on women and girls in Central New York. The Women’s Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

