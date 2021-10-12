OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s brand-new primary care practice, Lakeview Primary Care, welcomes experienced Family Nurse Practitioner, Nathaniel Farden.

Licensed in 2010 as a Registered Nurse, Nathaniel Farden, FNP earned his BSN in 2012 from Western University. Farden joined Oswego Health as an RN in the Emergency Department in 2015, then later transitioned as a Utilization RN in Case Management in 2016 while continuing his schooling. In 2019, Farden received licensure as a Family Nurse Practitioner and worked per diem with the Oswego Health Hospitalist team as an NP.

“By regularly seeing a primary care practitioner, you can identify and control health risk factors before they become problems.” said Medical Director for Lakeview Primary Care, Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health. “As we look to provide more access to care in Oswego County, we are fortunate to have experienced providers such as Nathaniel here ready to care for our community,”

Oswego Health conveniently provides primary care services in locations throughout Oswego County, which include board-certified physicians and advanced care providers.

Primary care includes health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.

Lakeview Primary Care is now accepting new patients. For more information call 315.326.3536.

