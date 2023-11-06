Oswego Health Adds Three New Primary Care Providers to Improve Access to Care

OSWEGO – November 6, 2023, Oswego Health cares about meeting the healthcare needs of the community and is proud to add three providers to their primary care team, including Justin Beebe, NP, Ruthie Guzman, NP, and Kim Pompo, PA. Beebe, Guzman, and Pompo are now part of the 100+ physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.

Oswego Health currently has six primary care locations and employs nineteen primary care providers throughout Oswego County. Associate Chief Medical Officer and local primary care physician, Micheal Stephens, BSc, MD, AAFP, shares “Access to regular primary care is important to obtaining preventive healthcare and avoiding unnecessary emergency department visits. We are thrilled to have the experience of both Justin and Ruthie and the passion from Kim, as they join our team as we strive to ensure access for our community.”

Justin Beebe, NP has been a staple in the community and brings fourteen years of clinical experience as he joins the team at Fulton PrimeCare where he will work alongside Vandana Patil, MD, Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C, and Shawnna Nye, MSN, BSN, FNP-C.

Beebe earned his Master of Science in Nursing, FNP in 2018 from Upstate Medical University, his Associate of Applied Science degree from St. Joseph’s College of Nursing in 2012, and his Bachelor of Arts, Psychology in 2010 from SUNY Oswego. He previously worked in Oswego at a private practice where he gained extensive primary care and outpatient experience. Since 2013 he has worked per diem at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center as an RN in both their Emergency Department and Emergency Observation Unit, a position he will continue to maintain.

Ruthie Guzman, NP brings ten years of clinical experience to the team of Oswego Family Physicians, where she will work alongside Mark Humphrey, DO, Micheal Stephens, MD, Jessica Digby, PA, Bobbie Rae VanGorder, PA, and Sami Blais, PA.

Guzman earned her Master of Science in Nursing, FNP in 2022 from Le Moyne College as well as her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2016. Also in 2016, she completed her Associate of Applied Science degree from St. Joseph’s College of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology & Toxicology in 2012 from SUNY Buffalo. She previously worked in Oswego at a private practice where she too gained extensive primary care experience. Between 2017-2022 she was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in their Progressive Care Unit and Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit. Before that she was a CNA for Elderwood at Liverpool and St. Luke Health Services.

Kim Pompo, PA earned her Physician Assistant Master of Science in 2023 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in Molecular & Cellular Biology in 2020 from Cedarville University. Throughout her training, Pompo had clinical rotations in family medicine, long-term care, internal medicine, emergency medicine, psychiatry, pediatrics, cardiology, women’s health, and neurology, however, her passion has always been family medicine. Pompo believes strongly in making a connection with her patients and ensuring continuity of care.

Pompo previously worked as a CNA throughout Central New York where she gained extensive long-term care, rehab, and inpatient experience. She will join Fulton PrimeCare located at 522 S. 4th St. Suite 1700, and will work alongside Joselito Ouano, MD, Meaghan Primm, MD, Andrew Rogall, MD, and Samantha Goutermout, MSN,

FNP-C.

The primary care teams of Oswego Health offer the highest quality of primary care including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses. For more information about care, or to make an appointment, please call 315-668-1202.

