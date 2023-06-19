Oswego Health Invests In Career Pathway Program By Offering Financial Assistance To Employees Interested In Pursuing Healthcare Degrees

OSWEGO , NY – Because of Oswego Health, I’m able to follow my dreams and go back to school.”

This is just one comment from an employee of the nonprofit healthcare system that has taken advantage of the new financial assistance and career pathway program.

Oswego Health has recently deployed a career pathway program specific to the field of nursing and medical imaging, to provide their employees with a series of connected education and training programs, financial assistance, and support services, to advance over time to successively higher levels of education and employment within healthcare; all while offering a flexible work schedule.

Active employees, those employed for 30 days or more, either full-time, part-time, or per-diem, interested in pursuing a Registered Nurse or Medical Imaging program will be eligible to apply for the Tuition Assistance Bridge Program to help offset costs associated with pre-requisites.

“We hope is that by offering our employees assistance, guidance, and the flexibility to advance their career we will see more individuals entering these critically needed positions,” stated Marq Brown, VP of Human Resources and Chief People Officer.

So far Oswego Health has had two employees take advantage of the program, including Kylie Patrick, Psych Care Technician at Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness, and Olivia Bush, Nursing Assistant on the Medical Surgical Unit at Oswego Hospital.

Though she’s only been a Psych Care Technician for eight months now, Kylie Patrick is finally living her dreams. Originally from Chicago, after graduating high school, Kylie attempted to start nursing school but life got in the way. She pivoted and pursued a culinary arts degree and became a chef, which ultimately led her to Central New York. She always had in the back of her mind though, that if given the chance, she’d go back to nursing school and work in the field of mental health.

When a position opened at the Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness, Kylie applied. After meeting with Oswego Health’s Student Program Liaison, Nicole Damboise, and sharing her dreams, a career pathway for Kylie was underway.

Oswego Health has supported Kylie through the financial bridge program to help her complete the necessary prerequisites to continue with her nursing degree while offering her a flexible part-time work schedule.

“Oswego Health offered me the support to pursue what I’m meant to do and I’m forever grateful,” said Kylie when asked what this experience has been like.

Olivia Bush has had a similar experience and is on her way to becoming a registered nurse, due in part to the support of her employer. Olivia is a Fulton High School and New Vision Allied Health program graduate through CiTi Boces. Though she was passionate about a career in nursing, she just didn’t know where to start after high school and so decided to take a gap year. She applied to be a nursing assistant on the Medical Surgical Unit and after meeting with Nicole Damboise, realized the amount of support and assistance that was available. Olivia has taken advantage of the financial bridge program to complete the needed prerequisites to continue with her nursing degree.

Olivia shares, “I would highly encourage anyone considering a career in nursing to talk with Oswego Health. You can start out getting your feet wet and gain firsthand experience, then when you’re ready, they’ll help you go back to school.”

Since completing their pre-requisites this past Fall, Kylie and Olivia have applied and been accepted into the nursing program at Cayuga Community College and both are set to begin their studies this August while maintaining part-time positions at Oswego Health.

As a complete healthcare system with locations throughout CNY, Oswego Health offers many opportunities for career advancement. Their tuition reimbursement program is designed to make it financially easy for employees to build careers in healthcare while maintaining a work/life balance. The program offers up to $10,000 per year towards healthcare degrees in nursing, medical imaging, and laboratory science. In addition, Oswego Health offers an ED Residency Program, which provides a fully compensated, on-the-job training opportunity for graduate nurses.

Oswego Health has openings throughout the healthcare system and encourages anyone interested in providing local healthcare to learn more by visiting oswegohealth.org.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Central New York. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of the region’s largest employers. More than 1,300 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website at www.oswegohealth.org.

