OSWEGO – According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs.

This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services. As the third largest employer in the County with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and securing the future of healthcare and has recently created a brand-new position within the health system to oversee student engagement and talent pipeline growth.

Experienced recruitment specialist, Nicole Damboise will join Oswego Health as the Student Program Liaison. Damboise will coordinate all student-related activities and programs per Oswego Health’s vision, mission, and values. Serving as an extension of the recruitment process, she will be responsible for building relationships with local high school and college partners, managing current talent pipeline programs, coordinating all clinical rotations, and developing new pipelines to leverage local talent.

“This community deserves high-quality care, and our mission at Oswego Health is to provide just that by recruiting the best of the best,” said Vice President of Human Resources for Oswego Health Marq Brown. “And that is also reflective of the future of healthcare and inspires our youth to consider starting a career in healthcare. We’re excited to have Nicole join our team and have a designated liaison engaging and inspiring the future of healthcare in our community.”

Damboise holds five years of experience in student engagement, campus recruitment, and oversight of pipeline growth. Her passion lies within workforce equity and opportunity.

Before joining Oswego Health, she held positions as the Diversity Sourcing Specialist at HSBC for Allegis Global Solutions as well as a College Advisor for On Point for College. Damboise attended SUNY Oswego for her undergraduate degree in Gender and Women’s Studies in 2018 and is currently enrolled in their Master of Arts Strategic Communication program.

