OSWEGO – Every October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the nation.

Oswego Health has joined the annual Cybersecurity Awareness campaign led by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA). The campaign emphasizes how the public and private sectors can work together in building a secure online world. This year the overarching theme is: “Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart”.

As the largest healthcare system in Oswego County, cybersecurity and the protection of patient data is a priority at Oswego Health. Their Information Security Team, which consists of eleven employees work round the clock with the latest technologies and services to ensure sensitive data remains secure, in addition to overseeing annual 3rd party assessments to guarantee compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“Cybersecurity is important to Oswego Health and we are committed to helping our patients, community and employees become more resilient,” said Chief Information Officer, Barry Ryle. “We should all approach cybersecurity with care in owning, securing, and protecting all of our online accounts and information.”

Throughout the month of October, Oswego Health will share weekly tips with their 1,200+ employees on the importance of staying safe online. While an increased online presence can be positive, Cybersecurity Awareness Month encourages everyone to take increased ownership of enhanced online activity and the important security practices that come along with it. The virtual safety of our community, and ultimately our nation, depends on our personal online safety practices.

