OSWEGO – When Oswego Health launched its most recent campaign initiative, the leaders of the hospital system, who are the thought-leaders and change-makers behind the project itself, were quick to pledge their financial support.

The Oswego Health Board of Directors, along with the Oswego Health Foundation Board, has joined the hospital’s administration with 100% participation of leaders supporting the campaign with a philanthropic gift.

By supporting the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health, a $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, the leaders have invested in the vision that has been considered and executed upon for the benefit of the community.

With more than $3M raised to date, the community can look to this collective group as stakeholders who wholeheartedly believe in an initiative that elevates the region — and they were some of the first to support it financially.

“I am in awe of and tremendously grateful for the leadership team by which I am surrounded, who puts energy and passion into Oswego Health and its future daily,” said Michael Harlovic, Oswego Health CEO. “The fact that all members of the administration team and both volunteer Boards have pledged philanthropic support proves that their generosity and devotion to Oswego Health knows no limits.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents and beyond. Modernizing inpatient care, offering best-in-class orthopedic care, and transforming mental health offerings are the main pillars of the initiative.

These well-considered parts of the initiative are in response to the community’s current needs and consider Oswego Health’s future sustainability. The leadership collectively helped to drive this initiative, beginning with the vision over the last several years.

The administration team is comprised of leaders across Oswego Health’s various operational and medical needs. The hospital system relies, too, on volunteer Board members who help to drive strategic vision and support the hospital’s needs.

Those recognized for their commitment in supporting the Campaign for Oswego Health include the Oswego Health Board of Directors, Ed Alberts, Board Vice Chair, and Chairman for the Campaign for Oswego Health; Atom Avery, Board Chair; Timothy R. Barnhart; Sarah Berry, PhD; William Clark; Peter Cullinan, Vice Chair for Oswego Health Foundation Board of Directors; Dan E. Dorsey, Jr.; Lynne Eggert; Victoria Furlong; Adam Gagas; Ellen Holst; Raj Mahajan, MD; Mark Slayton; Katie Toomey; Ron Tascarella; Scott Van Gorder, DO. Oswego Health Foundation Board of Directors, Julia Burns; Rachael A. Dator; Mary Ann Drumm; Tara FitzGibbons; Craig Fitzpatrick; John F. Sharkey, IV; Heather Sunser.

Oswego Health senior leadership team consisting of Michael Harlovic, President & CEO; Michael Backus, Executive Vice President & COO; Marquand Brown, Vice President of Human Resources; Eric Campbell, CFO; Valerie Favata, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer; Jamie Leszczynski, Senior Director of Communications; Kathryn Pagliaroli, Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare; Barry Ryle, CIO; Jason Santiago, COO The Manor at Seneca Hill & Springside; Micheal Stephens, MD, Associate CMO; Kimberly Dec, Executive Director for Physician Care, PC; Duane Tull, MD, CMO, and President of Physician Care, PC.

Included in the group of board members is Atom Avery, who, along with his wife Falecia, has called Oswego home since birth and continues to build an acclaimed business central to the region. “My wife Falecia and I feel blessed to be a part of this team and lend our support; not only were we born and raised in Oswego, but our three children have been, too, which is an experience that makes this community its hospital system even more important to us,“ Atom shared in regards to his support.

“The Oswego Health Board of Directors and Foundation Board is honored to have community leaders from varying backgrounds and experiences invest in our organization. It proves their belief in helping us to continue delivering outstanding medical care that our patients deserve.” Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation, sees first-hand every day how peoples’ generosity makes a substantial difference in the lives of Oswego Health’s patients.

Administration and Board members alike came together with full-fledged participation in an initiative that keeps best-in-class healthcare offerings right here, at home. Their belief in this campaign has inspired further philanthropy and paved the way for more donors to follow suit.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related