Oswego Health Offers Upcoming Health Screenings & Support

OSWEGO, NY – Preventative health screenings help people understand their risk for developing chronic conditions before symptoms are present, while they can still take action.

At Oswego Health we care about what matters most… YOU!

That’s why we are happy to share we are offering a few community screenings that you may want to consider:

Join us on October 17 to meet with an Oswego Health physician to receive a free screening exam, with diagnosis and treatment plan recommendations.

Tuesday, October 17

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw Stations will have appointments available throughout the month of September as part of a multi-organ blood analysis. For only $55, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $760 as a way to improve your health! These tests serve as a warning signal that can help prevent potential health problems.

In addition, we understand having support is imperative throughout your life and we now offer:

Considering weight loss surgery or curious if it’s right for you? Discover the benefits and risks associated with surgery by attending a one-hour informational session. In-person or virtual sessions are available.

Join our free monthly diabetes support group that is open to all! Led by Certified Diabetes Educators from Oswego Health, each group focuses on a different diabetes topic with the opportunity to learn, share and get your questions answered.

1st Thursday of each month

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Springside at Seneca Hill

10 County Route 45A

Oswego, NY

Reservations are not required. For any questions or more information, please call 315.349.5513.

Good nutrition is a cornerstone of good health. That’s why Oswego Health offers a variety of nutrition counseling services and resources—whether you’re an inpatient, outpatient, or a member of the community.

Our expert nutrition counseling services are provided by registered dietitians with degrees in clinical nutrition and dietetics. Telemedicine is also available upon request.

Oswego Health cares about its role as the leader when it comes to providing a complete healthcare system to the individuals and families of Central New York.

We care about getting answers. We care about making a connection. We care about being local, responsive, safe and convenient when it comes to our patients.

View all upcoming screenings and events at https://www.oswegohealth.org/calendar/

