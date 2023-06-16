Oswego Health Partners With Fulton Kiwanis Club To Offer Multi-Organ Blood Analysis For Community Members

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health’s annual Multi-Organ Blood Analysis will be offered July 15 at the Fulton Medical Center in partnership with the Fulton Kiwanis Club.

This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $55 and for every participant, Oswego Health will donate $5 to the Fulton Kiwanis. Typically, these tests can cost more than $760.

In addition, there are two optional tests that each cost an additional $20. They include the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which is recommended to men older than age 50, as well as a Vitamin D test.

Community members are encouraged to make their appointment online at www.oswegohealth.org/bloodanalysis. Questions about the event, please call 315-532-5813 weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The screening will be offered from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. A 12-hour fast is required.

Fulton Kiwanis Club President, Jason Niver shares, “The mission of Kiwanis is to look out for our community and take on large-scale challenges, such as fighting disease. We are so honored to have the opportunity again to partner with our friends at Oswego Health in offering a multi-organ blood analysis event to the residents of Fulton as this screening will help us in identifying and preventing potential health problems and keeping our community healthy.”

The analysis screens individuals for various conditions such as anemia, diabetes, as well as for coronary, kidney, and liver diseases. The most popular screening at the event is the portion of the analysis that assesses LDL and HDL cholesterol along with triglycerides.

Lab technicians from Oswego Health will be on hand to conduct the blood draw. Results of the multi-organ blood analysis will be sent directly from the Oswego Hospital Lab to the participant’s physician for review and then to the patient in an easy-to-read format.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...