Oswego Health Promotes Beth Bivens, BSN, RN To Director Of Community Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Beth Bivens, BSN, RN to Director of Community Health.

Bivens started her career in healthcare working as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending nursing school at Cayuga Community College, graduating in 2006 with an AAS in Nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Le Moyne College, graduating in 2009.

That same year she joined the team at Oswego Health as an RN in the Medical Surgical Unit before transitioning to Occupational Health in 2012. Bivens became the Occupational Health services coordinator in 2018.

In this new role as Director of Community Health, Bivens will be responsible for the management of Occupational Health, Health Education, Employee Health Services, and Health Education throughout the community.

