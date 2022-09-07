OSWEGO – As the largest health system in Oswego County, with over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the value of recognizing staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do daily. No matter the job title, every employee plays a pivotal role when it comes to patient care.

The iCare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond.

For August, Oswego Health recognized John Hogan, John Nelson, and the entire team at Fulton Urgent Care.

For the past ten years, as a Certified Pharmacy Technician, John Hogan, is someone in the Oswego Hospital Pharmacy known for delivering stellar customer service. Hogan received his iCare nomination from a patient who was so appreciative of the time he spent assisting with their needs.

Starting his career in the Medical Imaging Department in 2005, John Nelson, a Medical Imaging Multi-Modality Technologist, was recognized and nominated by a coworker for not only being an extremely dedicated employee but consistently someone who takes great pride in his work. He is always there to help his co-workers and truly cares for his patients.

Oswego Health received multiple iCare nominations reinforcing that the team at Fulton Urgent Care delivers exemplary care. Their passion is felt with every patient interaction; from registration to nursing and the providers; this team knows how to work together to care for the community.

