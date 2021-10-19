OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Wednesday, October 20 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

Throughout October, women’s health is a hot topic especially breast cancer awareness. We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about overall wellness, prevention, and treatment options.

Join us this Wednesday as we talk about women’s health with breast surgeon Dr. Lisa Lai, Dr. Raj Mahajan with Oswego County OBGYN, Dr. Alex Banashkevich with Upstate Cancer Center Radiation Oncology at Oswego and Carolyn Handville with OCO Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

