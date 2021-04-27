Oswego Health To Host ‘A Healthier You’ Virtual Event Thursday

April 27, 2021
OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch this Thursday, April 29 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.

On April 29 at 12:15, we will discuss Springtime Ailments such as allergies, ear infections & preventative care with Dr. Melanie Groch and Dr. Nicholas Groch from Lakeshore ENT and primary care physician Dr. Vandana Patil.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

