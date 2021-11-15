OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Tuesday, November 16, at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about overall wellness, prevention, and treatment options for diabetes. Most importantly, we are discussing how to take care of YOU.

We will talk about diabetes care with certified diabetes educator Sue Callaway and the Center for Wound Healing provider Lorraine Falanga, NP and clinical coordinator Kristen Naylor.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

