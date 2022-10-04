OSWEGO – Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C joins Oswego Health providing care at the Center for Cardiology.

Beaumont is now part of the 103 physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.

Beaumont earned his Master’s in Nursing in 2015 from SUNY Upstate Medical University and his Bachelor of Science with a Major in Nursing in 2011 from Keuka College.

Beaumont has over twenty years of experience he will bring to the local community, including all aspects of emergency care. He served as a Family Nurse Practitioner for Auburn Community Medical Services in an urgent care setting, CNY Spine and Pain Medicine in Liverpool and NY Spine and Wellness Center in North Syracuse.

Beaumont will provide comprehensive cardiac care alongside Thomas Grady, Jr., MD, David Bass, DO, FACC, David Downey, PA, Michael Carey, PA, and Carrie Marlow, PA, to offer the highest quality of cardiac care, including a range of advanced cardiac testing.

For more information about local care provided at the Center for Cardiology, please call 315-349-5752.



