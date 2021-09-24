OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Tuesday, September 28 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

Whether you are in the early stages of retirement or looking into long-term care options for yourself or your loved ones, you have many options through Oswego Health.

Join us on September 28 as we talk about your senior care options with Jason Santiago of The Manor at Seneca Hill; Amanda Saternow of Springside at Seneca Hill, and Jeff Hopp with Keith Waldron of Oswego Health Home Care.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...