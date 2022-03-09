The Center For Orthopedic Care At Oswego Health Now Offers Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatments

OSWEGO – In addition to offering state-of-the-art technology and highly trained, skilled orthopedic surgeons, The Center for Orthopedic Care offers innovative individualized patient care.

Dr. Michael Diaz, DO is now offering a form of regenerative medicine called platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) as an alternative to surgery to help support soft tissue repair and improve joint degenerative pain.

PRP therapy has become an accepted form of biological treatment for a variety of acute and chronic orthopedic conditions. PRP therapy is a branch of regenerative medicine that can harness the benefits of growth factors in platelets to amplify the body’s natural healing powers.

The procedure is minimally invasive and can be performed in the office setting with no significant

downtime.

“Since the treatment uses a patient’s own tissues, procedure is associated with minimal risk and is effective for injuries or conditions that are slow or challenging to heal,” Diaz said.

Diaz offers PRP therapy for patients with shoulder, elbow, and knee issues, including, tendonitis and arthritis.

For more information about this revolutionary treatment available locally, call 315-349-5873.

