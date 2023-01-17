Oswego, NY – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is announcing its “Come Heal with Us” program for the millions of people battling a non-healing wound that should seek advanced treatment. Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and unfortunately their life expectancy.

Through the 2023 Come Heal with Us program, The Center for Wound Healing will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

Come heal with us at the Center for Wound Healing which offers individualized care plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation.

We’re dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes and improved quality of life to people suffering from chronic wounds in our communities through clinically led, evidence-based wound care treatments. Specialized wound care has proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation.

It is critical that patients understand not only disease risk factors that can lead to the development of chronic wounds, but also the urgency and importance of seeking treatment right away.

Managed by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care, the Center for Wound Healing treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease.

People living with diabetes, heart disease or peripheral artery disease (PAD) are at an even greater risk for health complications that stem from an untreated wound, in fact:

One in four people living with diabetes will experience a diabetic foot ulcer.

For those living with heart disease, 82 percent of leg amputations that occur, are due to poor circulation in the affected limb.

A quarter of people with advanced PAD may require an amputation within one year due to a non-healing wound.

The Center for Wound Healing offers comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies.

Come heal with us! For more information on the treatment of chronic or infected wounds, contact the Center for Wound Healing at 315-326-3780. No referral necessary.

ABOUT HEALOGICS

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers.

Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers.

More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website at www.oswegohealth.org.

