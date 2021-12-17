OSWEGO – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remains one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, families, and caregivers compare skilled nursing facilities easily. This rating considers differences in the levels of residents’ care needs in each skilled care facility and is based upon numerous care metrics that include staffing, inspections, and quality.

The Manor features 120 licensed beds and offers residents a homelike environment with spacious, private, or semiprivate furnished rooms. Residents’ healthcare needs are met by an interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, therapeutic recreation specialists, and nutritional services. Physician services—including specialists, such as podiatry, dental, eye care, and psychological services—are provided to residents on an as-needed basis or by request.

“I am beyond proud of our staff at The Manor at Seneca Hill and for earning this prestigious achievement, especially during a very trying time,” said Jason Santiago, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Manor at Seneca Hill. “This rating truly demonstrates the dedication, pride, and commitment our staff have for the residents.”

To learn more about the excellent care at The Manor at Seneca Hill, call 315-349-5300.

