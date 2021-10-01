The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Four CNAs

OSWEGO – As the demand for healthcare workers rise across the country, and even during some of the most trying times in healthcare, The Manor at Seneca Hill continued to offer their internal training program to help retain staff, while advancing their careers.

Current employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level.

On September 16, The Manor held a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of four new CNAs: Kendra Farmer, Alexis Alfano, Hunter Smith, and Laura Lofaro.

“We are so proud of our new CNAs at The Manor and they have displayed true commitment and passion for the field and our residents,” said Jason Santiago, Chief Operating Officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill. “We look forward to seeing their careers continue to grow as a Certified Nursing Assistant is a perfect entry into a rewarding career in healthcare.”

These four new CNAs began their paid training program on August 16 and were hired as a Unit Helper at The Manor throughout their training. Upon completion, they were eligible for full-time employment and a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare. The next six-week course is being offered beginning October 18, 2021. To learn more or to register for the course, call 315-349-5300 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna.

The Manor at Seneca Hill has earned a 5-star rating for quality and a 5-star rating overall by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...