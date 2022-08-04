OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists.

Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.

A member of the Oswego hospitalist team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Complementing the care are nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital are physicians that are board-certified internists.

Dr. Bernardo previously worked for Oswego Hospital between 2012-2017. He served as Chief of the Department of Medicine in 2017. Since then, he has worked as a Senior Hospitalist at Newark Wayne Community Hospital and Geneva General Hospital.

Bernardo earned his Doctor of Medicine, Cum Laude, in 2005 from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. He then completed his Internship, Residency, and Chief Residency in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital of Maryland, an affiliate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2011. He subsequently did a Fellowship in Nephrology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2012.

“The recent progressive growth of Oswego Heath influenced by new leadership is what inspired me to come back,” Bernardo said. “And I am very much looking forward to providing high-quality healthcare in this community, where I knew I’ll make an impact.”

Dr. Del Rosario previously worked for Oswego Hospital between 2014-2017. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Hospitalist at Newark Wayne Community Hospital and Geneva General Hospital. Rosario completed her Fellowship in Nephrology in 2010 at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Her Internship/Residency in Internal Medicine was completed in 2007 at Winthrop University Hospital; Externship in Internal Medicine from Providence Hospital in 2003; Post Graduate Internship in 2002 from Far Eastern University Center in the Philippines, before earning her Doctor of Medicine, Cum Laude, in 2001 from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...