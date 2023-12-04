Upstate Urology at Oswego Health – Eyal Kord, MD, MPH Joins Medical Staff

OSWEGO – December 4, 2023, Oswego Health cares about meeting the healthcare needs of the community and is proud to partner with Upstate Urology to expand access to urological care locally. Oswego Health welcomes Eyal Kord, MD, MPH to their Medical Staff where he will join 270+ providers representing multiple specialty services across the community at the new Upstate Urology at Oswego Health.

Dr. Kord is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Urology at SUNY Upstate Medical University. He has extensive experience in subspecialty urological oncology as well as general urological care including enlarged prostates and stone disease. Dr. Kord is trained in minimally invasive techniques and is a daVinci® certified robotic surgeon.

With increasing demand for urological care, and the announced retirement of two local prestigious urologists, Upstate Urology and Oswego Health have partnered to provide access to the community. Oswego Health President & CEO, Michael C. Backus states, “The core of our mission at Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community. To have such a partner as Upstate Urology want to work with us to further care for our community was a win/win.”

Originally from Israel, Dr. Kord earned his Master of Public Health in 2020 from Tel Aviv University before earning his Medical Degree in 2014 from Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem. Dr. Kord completed his post-graduate training as a Fellow at the Society of Urologic Oncology at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle in August 2023. In 2021 he completed his Attending Residency at the Department of Urology at the Shamir Medical Center in Zerifin, Israel. He earned his Bachelor in Medical Science from Hadassah Ein Kerem in 2009.

Since 2017 he has published dozens of research and scholarly articles on prostate cancer as his passion is in investigating public health and the impact of urological diseases.

When asked, Dr. Kord shared, “I believe in providing personalized care for my patients and taking the time to build a connection, especially for those diagnosed with cancer. I look forward to building a practice here and serving this community.”

Upstate Urology at Oswego Health provides comprehensive care for all urological disorders from general urology to more specialized issues. For more information about care, or to make an appointment, please call 315-342-6771.

