Pair Arrested Following ‘Check The Welfare Of’ Complaint

HANNIBAL – On Monday, February 4, at around 1:49 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1 Country Lane in the town of Hannibal for a check the welfare of children complaint.

Through investigation it was determined that a subject involved with the check the welfare complaint had an arrest warrant issued through the City of Fulton for Robbery in the first degree, Burglary in the first degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

The subject of the investigation, Gerald T. Hall Jr., 39, became uncooperative and would not come outside of the residence.

Due to Mr. Hall’s demeanor, along with the knowledge that young children were inside, it became necessary for the Emergency Services Unit to attempt to negotiate the safe surrender of Mr. Hall.

For today’s incident, Mr. Hall was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Melissa Vermette, 33, was also charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is believed that both Mrs. Vermette and Mr. Hall currently reside at 1 Country Lane in the town of Hannibal.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, United States Border Patrol, Oswego City Police Department and Fulton City Police Department.

